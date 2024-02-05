Padres manager Mike Shildt said last week that Azocar will get a shot in spring training to play center field, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Shildt indicated that while Azocar could play a different position if the team brings in a center fielder from outside the organization, the plan for now seems to be to give the 27-year-old a long look in center. Azocar has plenty of experience at all three outfield spots, but the majority of his time -- particularly in the minors -- has been spent in center. He has just a .633 OPS in 153 games at the big-league level and posted only a .695 OPS at Triple-A El Paso last season, but Azocar did steal 26 bases between the majors and minors in 2023.