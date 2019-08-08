Padres' Jose Castillo: Activated from IL
Castillo (forearm) was activated from the 60-day injured list Thursday.
He has not pitched in the majors this year, and logged a 4.50 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB in eight innings during a rehab assignment that spanned stops at three levels of the minors. Castillo will pitch in mid-leverage spots down the stretch.
