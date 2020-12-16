The Padres reinstated Castillo (lat) from the 45-day injured list Nov. 2.
According to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres declared Castillo healthy heading into the winter after he was limited to just one appearance with the big club over the past two seasons while missing time with a torn ligament in a finger on his left hand and a strained left flexor tendon. When he was last healthy in 2018, Castillo was a key bullpen piece for San Diego, delivering a 3.29 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 38.1 innings. If he can avoid any further setbacks this spring, Castillo could break camp as one of the Padres' top setup options.
More News
-
Padres' Jose Castillo: Transferred to 45-day IL•
-
Padres' Jose Castillo: Throws from 120 feet•
-
Padres' Jose Castillo: Progressing well in recovery•
-
Padres' Jose Castillo: Moved to IL•
-
Padres' Jose Castillo: Diagnosed with Grade 2 lat strain•
-
Padres' Jose Castillo: Dealing with possible lat issue•