Padres' Jose Castillo: Joins 40-man roster

Castillo was added to the Padres' 40-man roster Monday.

By adding him to the 40-man roster, the Padres will protect Castillo from the Rule 5 draft. Castillo reached Double-A San Antonio during the 2017 campaign. With San Antonio he pitched 9.1 innings over eight games, allowing three runs on eight hits and four walks in that time.

