Castillo was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a right hamstring strain.

Castillo last pitched Wednesday and allowed one run with a walk and no hits allowed over two-thirds of an inning. The 22-year-old has been stellar out of the Padres bullpen since being promoted in early June, with a 2.84 ERA and 0.79 WHIP with 18 strikeouts and four walks across 12.2 innings.