Castillo (forearm) is close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Castillo has been on the shelf all season with a left flexor strain, but he's finally nearing a return to game action. That said, given the length of his absence, Castillo will likely need to make multiple rehab appearances before the Padres feel comfortable bringing him back.

More News
Our Latest Stories