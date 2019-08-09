Castillo was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left middle finger strain.

Castillo suffered the injury Thursday night in his first game back from the 60-day IL, so he'll head right back to the shelf for at least the next 10 days. He'll be eligible to return beginning Aug. 19. Gerardo Reyes was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.

