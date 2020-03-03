Padres' Jose Castillo: Placed on slow-progression plan
Castillo (finger) is being eased into action this spring, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
While Castillo appears healthy entering the campaign, the Padres have elected to nudge him along slowly following a season in which injuries to his forearm and finger limited the southpaw to a combined 8.2 innings between the minors and majors. Manager Jayce Tingler did not provide a target date for Castillo to take the mound in a game, but he has not yet ruled out the possibility of the reliever making the Opening Day roster.
