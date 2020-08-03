Castillo (lat) is feeling much better as he continues to recover, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Castillo has been sidelined since early July with a lat strain, but manager Jayce Tingler provided an encouraging update on his status Monday. The southpaw still hasn't resumed throwing off a mound, but Tingler said that he remains optimistic that he'll be able to pitch for the Padres later in the season.

