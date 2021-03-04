Castillo has been diagnosed with a UCL tear that will require Tommy John surgery, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Castillo suffered a setback while throwing his first live bullpen session of the year Tuesday, and he'll miss the entire 2021 campaign after being diagnosed with a torn UCL. The southpaw has dealt with various injuries in recent years and will now face a lengthy recovery process going forward.
