Castillo (forearm) allowed two runs off two hits while recording one strikeout in 0.2 innings pitched Monday as he received the loss in a rehab appearance for High-A Lake Elsinore.

The 23-year-old's second rehab appearance of the season was less than ideal from a production standpoint, but it's promising to see him back on the mound. His first appearance was much more productive, as he allowed no hits and recorded two strikeouts in one inning pitched. Castillo likely has several weeks until he returns to the Padres, but he's on the right track.