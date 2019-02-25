Padres' Jose Castillo: Shut down with forearm tightness
Castillo has been shut down with left forearm tightness Monday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Castillo reportedly felt the issue at the end of his live batting practice session Sunday. Forearm issues are sometimes the initial diagnosis for what is eventually discovered to be a serious elbow injury, so the news is certainly not good for the southpaw. Whether or not this particular injury turns out to be a worst-case scenario remains to be seen.
