Castillo (lat) threw from 120 feet Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Castillo has been out since early July with a Grade 2 lat strain. He appears to be nearing a return, though when exactly that's expected to happen remains unclear.
More News
-
Padres' Jose Castillo: Progressing well in recovery•
-
Padres' Jose Castillo: Moved to IL•
-
Padres' Jose Castillo: Diagnosed with Grade 2 lat strain•
-
Padres' Jose Castillo: Dealing with possible lat issue•
-
Padres' Jose Castillo: Tosses simulated game•
-
Padres' Jose Castillo: Placed on slow-progression plan•