Castillo fired two scoreless innings while giving up a hit and striking out three in Friday's 9-3 win over the Braves.

Castillo has been untouchable since getting the call to majors June 2, tossing six scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts over that span. The 22-year-old was equally impressive in the minors, posting a 2.31 ERA and a 13.5 K/9 over 23.1 innings across two levels prior to his promotion. The Friars have several proven options atop their bullpen, but Castillo could prove to be a solid ratio booster in middle relief if he keeps things rolling this year.