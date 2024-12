The Padres signed Espada to a minor-league contract Saturday that includes an invitation to spring training, MiLB Central reports.

Espada appeared in one game with the Padres in 2023 before spending the 2024 season with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball. Slated to turn 28 in February, Espada has a career 26.6 percent strikeout rate at the minor-league level.