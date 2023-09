The Padres selected Espada's contract from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

Esapda gets his first call to the majors at age 26 after working to a 2.81 ERA and 110:44 K:BB in 83.1 innings (nine starts, 26 relief appearances) this season between Double-A and Triple-A. The right-hander will presumably operate in a multi-inning bullpen role for San Diego.