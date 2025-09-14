Iglesias (hand) is starting at third base and batting seventh Sunday against the Rockies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The veteran infielder hasn't been in the lineup since being hit by a pitch on the hand Tuesday, though his absence may not have been due to the injury given he still made two appearances off the bench. Iglesias will fill in at the hot corner Sunday for Manny Machado, who is out of the lineup for the first time in 2025.