default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Iglesias will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

With Xander Bogaerts landing on the injured list Friday due to a non-displaced left foot fracture, Iglesias has gained some traction in the San Diego infield. The 35-year-old will pick up his fourth consecutive start Sunday after going 3-for-12 with an RBI and a run scored over the previous three contests.

More News