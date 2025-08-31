Padres' Jose Iglesias: Filling in for injured Bogaerts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Iglesias will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Twins.
With Xander Bogaerts landing on the injured list Friday due to a non-displaced left foot fracture, Iglesias has gained some traction in the San Diego infield. The 35-year-old will pick up his fourth consecutive start Sunday after going 3-for-12 with an RBI and a run scored over the previous three contests.
