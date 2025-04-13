Iglesias will start at second base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Iglesias will pick up his fifth straight start Sunday, including his fourth in a row at the keystone. He looks set to serve as the Padres' everyday second baseman until Jake Cronenworth (rib) returns from the 10-day injured list.
