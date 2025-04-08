Iglesias is starting in left field and batting seventh against the Athletics on Tuesday.
Iglesias has never started in the outfield during his professional career, so Tuesday will be a first for the 35-year-old. With three of the Padres' possible left fielders on the bench because a lefty is on the mound and Brandon Lockridge starting in center due to Jackson Merrill's hamstring injury, the door has opened for Iglesias to head to left field.
