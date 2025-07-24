Padres' Jose Iglesias: Out of lineup again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
Iglesias is not in the lineup for Thursday's tilt in St. Louis.
After starting four consecutive games (two against lefties, two against righties), Iglesias has now been absent from the lineup for two straight contests. The Padres will roll out Jake Cronenworth at second base in Thursday's series opener.
