Iglesias went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.

Iglesias cut the Padres' deficit to one with a solo homer off Freddy Peralta in the fifth inning of a game San Diego went on to win in extras, clinching a postseason berth. The veteran infielder has struggled overall with a .582 OPS in 109 games, but he's been swinging the bat well lately, slashing .308/.438/.538 over his past seven contests. Iglesias has seen increased playing time with Xander Bogaerts (foot) sidelined, though that role is likely to shrink once Bogaerts returns ahead of the playoffs.