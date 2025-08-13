Iglesias went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Giants.

Iglesias restored the Padres' lead at 3-1 when he took Robbie Ray deep in the second inning. This was Iglesias' first homer of the year, and it came with the reserve infielder taking a turn at designated hitter. He's now at a .234/.305/.285 slash line with 27 RBI, 23 runs scored, nine doubles and four stolen bases across 265 plate appearances. He's looking at career-low numbers in nearly every area, and he won't get many chances to add to them as a part-time player in a strong offense.