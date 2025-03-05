The Padres agreed to a minor-league contract with Iglesias on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

He'll be paid $3 million if in the majors, with $1 million more available in incentives. Iglesias had something of a career revival with the Mets in 2024, slashing .337/.381/.448 in 85 games during the regular season before slumping to a .488 OPS over 12 playoff games. Iglesias is likely to win a roster spot in San Diego and should see a decent number of starts along the infield, allowing other regulars to see some action in the designated-hitter spot.