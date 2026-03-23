The Padres signed Leclerc (shoulder) to a minor-league contract Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Leclerc is still working his way back from right shoulder surgery, but he has resumed throwing off the mound and is aiming to make his season debut by July. The 32-year-old has a career 13.1 percent walk rate but also a 30.8 percent strikeout rate over parts of nine big-league seasons. There's no guarantee Leclerc's stuff bounces all the way back after his shoulder operation, but if it does he could eventually see high-leverage relief work in San Diego.