Lopez was selected by the Padres with the 17th overall pick in the 2022 Rule 5 draft.

Lopez spent most of the 2022 season at Double-A Montgomery, where he posted a 2.60 ERA, 91:35 K:BB and 1.21 WHIP in 55.1 innings over 39 relief appearances. His success came after increasing his velocity, and he'll attempt to maintain his results in 2023.