The Padres signed Miranda to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Aram Leighton of JustBaseball.com reports.

Miranda showed promise at times while with the Twins, but he crashed out in 2025, going 6-for-36 with the big club and hitting only .195/.272/.296 across 371 plate appearances at Triple-A St. Paul. Still, the 27-year-old is a solid get on a minor-league contract, and there's a non-zero chance he pushes for playing time at first base in San Diego.