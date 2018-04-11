Padres' Jose Pirela: Collecting hits in Coors
Pirela went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Colorado.
The Padres' everyday left fielder has taken advantage of the favorable hitting conditions at Coors Field, collecting six hits in the first two games of the road trip. Pirela has yet to hit a home run this season, but he has provided some power in the form of four doubles and a triple to go along with his .302 batting average. He should continue to provide value while batting second in the Friars' lineup.
More News
-
Padres' Jose Pirela: Scores twice, steals base Tuesday•
-
Padres' Jose Pirela: Opening Day left fielder•
-
Padres' Jose Pirela: Leading left field race•
-
Padres' Jose Pirela: Hitting well, still no guaranteed role•
-
Padres' Jose Pirela: Working out at second base•
-
Padres' Jose Pirela: Forced to compete for everyday gig•
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...