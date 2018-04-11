Pirela went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Colorado.

The Padres' everyday left fielder has taken advantage of the favorable hitting conditions at Coors Field, collecting six hits in the first two games of the road trip. Pirela has yet to hit a home run this season, but he has provided some power in the form of four doubles and a triple to go along with his .302 batting average. He should continue to provide value while batting second in the Friars' lineup.