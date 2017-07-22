Padres' Jose Pirela: Collects four hits and three RBI Friday
Pirela went 4-for-6 with a double, a triple and three RBI in Friday's win over the Giants.
The 27-year-old had quietly put together an eight-game hit streak before Friday's outburst at the plate. It was tough to gauge the utility man's value when he broke out in the beginning of June, but with an everyday role and a .296/.335/.500 slash line in 37 games, it's beginning to look like Pirela is here to stay as a fantasy asset.
