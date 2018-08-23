Pirela went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies.

Pirela raised his batting average to .254 in 390 at-bats this season after hitting a solid .288 across 312 at-bats in 2017. The 28-year-old has scored 52 runs and slapped 27 extra-base hits.

