Padres' Jose Pirela: Collects two hits Wednesday
Pirela went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Braves.
Pirela has been making good contact of late, batting .333 (16-for-48) with eight runs over his last 12 starts. His recent hot streak has lifted his overall batting average to a respectable .275 on the year, but he has still been lacking in the power department (.357 slugging percentage compared to .490 last year). Despite the drop in power, Pirela's playing time is relatively safe since taking over as the Padres' primary second baseman.
