Pirela went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 11-3 loss to the Reds.

The 27-year-old continues his breakout season with the Padres, upping his slugging percentage to .515 after connecting on his sixth and seventh homers. Pirela attributed his success to a swing adjustment that was made to help elevate the ball more during his time with Triple-A El Paso. The change has obviously paid dividends for the utility man, not only carving out an everyday role with the Friars, but also providing solid fantasy value to those who took a chance on Pirela after his hot start in the majors.