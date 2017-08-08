Pirela went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 11-3 loss to the Reds.

The 27-year-old continues his breakout season with the Padres, upping his slugging percentage to .515 after connecting on his sixth and seventh homers. Pirela attributed his success to a swing adjustment that was made to help elevate the ball more during his time with Triple-A El Paso. The change has obviously paid dividends for the utility man, not only carving out an everyday role with the Friars, but also providing solid fantasy value to those who took a chance on Pirela after his hot start in the majors.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast