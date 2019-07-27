Pirela was traded from the Padres to the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for cash.

He was designated for assignment by the Padres, but the Phillies clearly thought he was still worthy of being a 40-man roster. Pirela, 29, hit .353/.401/.674 with 18 home runs in 55 games at Triple-A El Paso. He will report to the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate.