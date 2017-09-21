Padres' Jose Pirela: Done for season
Pirela has been shut down for the remainder of the season due to a sprained left pinkie finger, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
It appears the finger ailment that has kept Pirela out of the lineup since Sept. 12 will end his season prematurely. This isn't all too surprising, as the Padres are well out of playoff contention, so it doesnt make much sense for them to push Pirela to return for a few meaningless games. The 27-year-old compiled a respectable .288/.347/.490 line with 10 homers in 83 games following his callup at the beginning of June, and manager Andy Green said he's "front of the line" to be a starter next year for the Padres.
