Pirela went 3-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Pirela was bumped up to the leadoff spot prior to Saturday's game and remained there Sunday even against a righty, and he's since logged five hits, four RBI, four runs, and a steal over the two tilts. It remains to be seen if he'll be a fixture at the top of the lineup going forward, but either way the 28-year-old has acquitted himself well this year and now sports an impressive .324/.351/.473 slash line.