Padres' Jose Pirela: Enjoying hot spring
Pirela is 12-for-29 with two doubles, two triples and three home runs in 15 spring training games.
Pirela had a breakout season in 2017 with a .288/.347/.490 slash line in 83 games, but struggled during his first full season in the majors last year with a .249/.300/.345 line. The Padres' offseason additions of Manny Machado and Ian Kinsler severely impact Pirela's potential playing time, with prospects Luis Urias and Fernando Tatis also expected to see major-league roles this season. Pirela is likely slated for a utility role, and is doing his best in spring training to lock down his spot on the Opening Day roster.
