Padres' Jose Pirela: Extends hitting streak to 14 games
Pirela went 1-for-4 with a walk and three strikeouts in Triple-A El Paso's win over Tacoma on Thursday.
With that, Pirela extended his hitting streak to 14 games. During that stretch he's slashing .393/.417/.911 with eight homers and a 31.7 percent K-rate. Pirela initially joined El Paso in late May on a rehab assignment after going down with an oblique injury in April, but he's now a regular member of the Chihuahuas' roster -- the Padres quietly optioned Pirela on June 8. The 29-year-old will have to bide his time and hope another major-league opportunity presents itself.
