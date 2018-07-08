Pirela is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Pirela finds himself on the bench for the third straight game against a right-handed starting pitcher (Zack Greinke), while Carlos Asuaje gets another nod at the keystone. At this point, it looks like Pirela has settled into the smaller side of a platoon with Asuaje at the position, limiting the fantasy appeal of the latter. Though his .263 batting average is well above the MLB mean, Pirela hasn't provided much in the way of categorical juice outside of the runs category. He has managed only three home runs, four steals and 26 RBI across 349 plate appearances on the season.