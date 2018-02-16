Manager Andy Green said that Pirela is expected to win the starting job in left field and will also receive some reps at the keystone during spring camp, MLB.com's AJ Cassavell reports.

Pirela hit .288/.347/.490 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI in 83 games for San Diego last year, and it appears as though he's the heavy favorite to grab the corner outfield spot in 2018. It seems unlikely that Pirela would spend any time at second base with Cory Spangenberg, Carlos Asuaje and Freddy Galvis all capable of handling the position, but it will give the 28-year-old a little more experience if he's thrust into the role.