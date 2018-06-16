Pirela went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs in Friday's win over the Braves.

Pirela hit a two-run homer -- his first of the year -- off Brandon McCarthy in the first inning. Pirela is hitting .277/.328/.362 with 16 doubles, two triples and 21 RBI. The 28-year-old's 40 runs are tied for fourth among MLB second basemen.