Pirela will likely be forced to compete for the primary starting gig in left field after the Padres agreed to an eight-year contract with free agent Eric Hosmer on Saturday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Heading into the start of spring training, Pirela looked like the favorite to break camp as the Padres' everyday left fielder, but the blockbuster signing of Hosmer now puts Pirela's job security into question. With Hosmer settling in at first base, Wil Myers is set for a full-time role at one of the corner-outfield spots, leaving Pirela to vie with Hunter Renfroe, Franchy Cordero and Alex Dickerson (back) at the opposite spot. Pirela's ability to shift over to second base as well as his strong marks last season against both right- and left-handed pitching could help make his playing time more stable than his competitors, but the 28-year-old still may need a productive spring in order to enter the season with a prominent role.