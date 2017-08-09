Padres' Jose Pirela: Four hits, three runs in Tuesday's win
Pirela went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and three runs scored in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Reds.
The 27-year-old is now hitting .345 (20-for-58) over his last 14 games with three homers, nine RBI and 11 runs, pushing his OPS on the year to an impressive .875. Pirela has little track record of this kind of success at the plate in the minors, although he did slash .305/.351/.441 at Triple-A for the Yankees in 2014, so it's impossible to say how long he might be able to keep it up.
