Pirela went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's 6-5 loss to San Francisco.

It was Pirela's second start at the keystone over the past three days as manager Andy Green shuffles his lineup in an effort to open up a spot in his crowded outfield. The 28-year-old has now played five games at second base (four starts), which could give him added eligibility there at some point this season based on league settings. Pirela is slashing .260/.321/.350 with 19 runs, 10 RBI and three steals as an everyday player this year.