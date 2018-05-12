Padres' Jose Pirela: Goes 3-for-5 against Cardinals
Pirela went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, three runs and an RBI as the Padres fell to the Cardinals 9-5 on Friday.
Pirela was able to raise his average to .272 and his on-base percentage to .331 with this three-hit effort and he's been providing decent production as a source of runs so far this season with 23 in 40 games. He's got an underwhelming .354 slugging percentage, however, and still doesn't have a home run through his 158 at-bats, so his lack of power has been limiting the fantasy value he's been able to provide.
