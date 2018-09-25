Pirela went 3-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against the Giants.

Pirela took southpaw Derek Holland deep in the fourth inning to record his fourth home run of the season. Pirela has lost at-bats due to the crowded Padres' lineup, stuck behind Cory Spangenberg at second base while also seeing his role in the outfield diminished due to the emergence of Hunter Renfroe and Franmil Reyes. Overall, Pirela has put together a disappointing campaign, slashing just .247/.301/.331 across 456 plate appearances.

