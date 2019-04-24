Pirela was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with an oblique strain, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Pirela appeared in just two games with the Padres before suffering the injury. It's unclear how long the issue will keep him sidelined for at this point; he'll be eligible to return May 1 should he prove ready. Ty France was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.