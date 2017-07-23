Padres' Jose Pirela: Heads to bench Sunday
Pirela is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants.
The Padres reinstated Manuel Margot from the paternity list earlier Sunday and immediately inserted him back into the lineup at center field, and with Hunter Renfroe and the hot-hitting Jabari Blash flanking Margot in the outfield, there won't be any room for Pirela. While starts could be harder to come by for Pirela if Blash continues to perform well, the former's ability to play third base or second base should help his case for sustaining at least semi-regular at-bats. Pirela has provided a spark for an anemic Padres offense since being promoted from Triple-A El Paso in early June, batting .293 across 38 games.
More News
-
Padres' Jose Pirela: Collects four hits and three RBI against Giants•
-
Padres' Jose Pirela: Gets day off Wednesday•
-
Padres' Jose Pirela: Smashes fourth homer of year Friday•
-
Padres' Jose Pirela: Batting in No. 3 hole Friday•
-
Padres' Jose Pirela: Pulls average over .300 with three-hit game•
-
Padres' Jose Pirela: Doubles out of two hole Tuesday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...