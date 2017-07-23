Pirela is out of the lineup Sunday against the Giants.

The Padres reinstated Manuel Margot from the paternity list earlier Sunday and immediately inserted him back into the lineup at center field, and with Hunter Renfroe and the hot-hitting Jabari Blash flanking Margot in the outfield, there won't be any room for Pirela. While starts could be harder to come by for Pirela if Blash continues to perform well, the former's ability to play third base or second base should help his case for sustaining at least semi-regular at-bats. Pirela has provided a spark for an anemic Padres offense since being promoted from Triple-A El Paso in early June, batting .293 across 38 games.