Pirela went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

He had sat the previous two games in favor of Carlos Asuaje at second base, and Pirela's playing time may continue to trend downward with Asuaje faring well since his return from the minors. Even after the homer, Pirela is still slugging just .359 this season. According to Fangraphs, Pirela has been a below-replacement-level player so far in 2018.

