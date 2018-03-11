Pirela went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's contest against the Indians.

Pirela served as the Padres' designated hitter in Saturday's exhibition, but he is primarily fighting for the club's left field role while also taking reps at second base. The super-utility man burst on the scene with a .288 batting average, 10 homers and four steals in 312 at-bats in 2017. He carried over his hot streak into spring training, slashing .458/.548/.750 in 30 plate appearances. While his numbers are superior to Hunter Renfroe's -- his primary competition in left field, the club may feel inclined to give their highly-touted prospect the job to start the year. Second base is also an option for the versatile Pirela, but Cory Spangenberg and Carlos Asuaje are manager Andy Green's preferred options at keystone. As long as the 28-year-old continues to stroke the ball in this fashion, he will make it hard for Green to keep his bat out of the Padres' lineup, even if it is in a less fantasy friendly super-utility role.