Pirela started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

Pirela delivered just his second homer in 80 games, which is a far cry from the 10 he belted in 83 contests last season. While his power has vanished, the 28-year-old has been able to salvage some fantasy value with a .263 batting average, 42 runs and four steals, which are all on par with his totals from the 2017 campaign.